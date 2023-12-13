Winooski’s plan to make walking and biking more accessible

WINOOSKI, Vt. (WCAX) - Many cities and towns in our area are working on ways to make walking and biking more of a center point in their communities. Places like Shelburne, Williston, and now Winooski are working on building greater connectivity and safety for those traveling on foot or by bike.

The commute is a necessary part of most people’s day, whether by car, bike, or foot. For commuters like Karl Goetze, who has biked to Winooski from his home in Richmond for years, making his journey a little safer is appealing. “Investing in the infrastructure that does provide physical barriers of separation for bikes and cars is really a great help,” said Goetze.

Now, with people like Goetze in mind, the Chittenden County Regional Planning Commission is helping the city become more biking and walking-friendly by asking Winooskians what they want to see changed through a survey and drafting a plan that addresses the issues. Roughly 350 people participated in the survey offered in nine different languages from April to October of this year. 170 people expressed disappointment with poorly maintained sidewalks or a complete lack of them.

“They were quick to point out, I’m over here every day and this is what’s challenging,” said Bryan Davis, Senior Transportation Planner for the Chittenden County Regional Planning Commission.

Winooski resident Max Mirabile walks his dog around the city and works at the nearby elementary school. He notices the same difficulties on his trips, making his commute less safe. “Some spots don’t have sidewalks, especially as you go up the hill towards the elementary school,” said Mirabelle.

According to the walk bike plan, data from 2018-2022 shows 624 collisions reported in the city of Winooski, with 11 involving a pedestrian and 7 involving a bicycle. Data shows that 89% of pedestrian and bicycle crashes ended in injury.

“The places you wanna go really aren’t far, but it’s a matter of feeling safe and having the facilities to get to those places,” said Davis.

The plan looks at problem areas and makes changes, like including a fund for the yearly maintenance of facilities like well-defined bike lanes and crosswalks, with a goal to increase connectivity in the city.

Goetze says this will help his commute and daily rides. “I know it’s an investment that needs to be made, but I think it’s one with real benefits,” he said.

The process is long—a final draft will be presented to the city council in early 2024 for the city to approve. If they do, it comes down to city resources and if there’s enough staff time and funding available to make bigger projects, like the Burlington-Winooski bridge replacement and the main street revitalizing place, as well as smaller projects like fixing the bike lane on one certain road.

Davis says the process is worth it. “This helps us reconnect in those ways and provide those positive health benefits for us in reconnecting with each other,” he said.

“It’s just little baby steps at a time, just giving people places to walk, and after that, other things will come,” said Mirabelle.

