By Gary Sadowsky
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 5:50 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -A stalled-out front kept persistent snow showers around throughout this Wednesday. The front will finally be on the move southward as we go through the evening and overnight hours, so the snow showers will come to an end and skies will be clearing. It will get cold, though, in some spots by Thursday morning, especially up towards the Northeast Kingdom and northern New Hampshire.

Sunshine will abound on Thursday, but temperatures will still be on the chilly side. That will change as we get into the day on Friday. Most places will warm up into the low-to-mid 40s under a mix of sun & clouds.

There will be more clouds than sunshine over the weekend, but it will stay dry with temperatures staying above normal (normal high for Burlington is now 36 degrees).

Then all eyes will be on yet another Monday storm system. This latest, potentially strong storm system looks like it will bring primarily rain & wind on Monday, but ending up with some snow Monday night into early Tuesday. It will be blustery on Tuesday as the storm departs.

It is still much too soon to narrow down any specifics on that storm system, but your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be closely following the evolution of this system, and we will keep you up-to-date with the latest, on-air and online. -Gary

