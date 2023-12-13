BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Happy Wednesday! As we head through the duration of our Wednesday, we could see a few more on-and-off showers over the course of the day. Some snow showers could be squall-like, quickly reducing visibility and putting a quick coating of snow down. Additional accumulations today look fairly minimal with an additional coating to 1″ for most, but the upper elevations of the mountains could see an additional few inches. Temperatures aren’t climbing through the day, with afternoon temperatures only in the upper 20s and low to mid 30s. For some, tonight could be a cooler night, with places in the Northeast Kingdom possibly falling back to right around 0. Elsewhere, we are in the teens and 20s.

We look quiet and warmer as we round out the rest of the week. We could pick up a few more rays of sunshine with temperatures in the upper 20s and lower 30s on Thursday. We increase the cloud cover on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, but we also increase the temperature, with highs right around 40 each day.

An extended forecast would only be complete with the threat of a Monday storm. Right now, it looks like a coastal low-pressure system could bring us some rain on Monday, ending with a bit of snow Monday night into Tuesday. There could be some gusty winds with this system, too. At this point, it is still too early to say how this system will affect us. The Max Advantage Weather Team will be keeping an eye on it.

Have a great Wednesday!

-Peter Kvietkauskas

