2 women arrested in connection with Milton car thefts

File image
File image(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 2:37 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MILTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Two women face charges connected to reports of stolen vehicles in Milton.

The Milton Police say a car was stolen Sunday from Raj’s Liquor & Beverage on Middle Rd. With the owner’s tracking device, police tracked the car to a home on Meadow Road.

As police were preparing to execute a search warrant, they say another car was reported stolen from the Redwood Jolly Gas Station on Route 7. The driver of the car, Nichole Strickland, 32, of Milton was stopped on Hobbs Road and arrested. She faces charges numerous charges including assault, robbery, grand larceny, and DUI.

Kyrsten Saint Martin, 33, of Colchester was also arrested on an unrelated parole violation warrant.

