Authorities investigate stolen Waterford road signs

The Vermont State Police are investigating a series of stolen road signs.
The Vermont State Police are investigating a series of stolen road signs.(Courtesy: Vt. State Police)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 3:36 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
WATERFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont State Police are investigating a series of stolen road signs.

Police say nine signs from the town of Waterford are missing. They say the thefts started on Monday and have lasted the past few nights.

The missing road signs include Duck Pond, Moore Dam, Remick, Hale, Shadow Lake, Valley View, and Kidder Roads, as well as Moore View Lane.

They say the cost to replace the signs is more than $2,000.

