Brattleboro to take over property of former brewery destroyed in fire

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Adam Sullivan
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 4:19 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - The town of Brattleboro is taking ownership of the property of a local brewery destroyed in a fatal fire last year.

McNeill’s Brewery was a well-known fixture in town before fire ripped through it last December. The body of its owner, Ray McNeill, was located inside the building. Because the building was not deemed safe, the town paid to have it demolished. But instead of recouping those costs, an agreement has been made with McNeill’s estate to transfer ownership of the land to the town.

“It’s just so sad to lose a property like McNeill’s Brewery. It was in town for such a long time and it meant a lot to the community. Maybe there is something that we can do in the future there that will be equally as important to the community,” said Brattleboro Town Manager John Potter.

The Brattleboro Selectboard will ultimately decide on what to do with the property with input from the community.

