Construction delays postpone opening of Upper Valley homeless shelter

Plans to open a homeless shelter in Lebanon, New Hampshire, have been delayed.
Plans to open a homeless shelter in Lebanon, New Hampshire, have been delayed.
By Adam Sullivan
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 5:19 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - Plans to open a homeless shelter in Lebanon, New Hampshire, have been delayed.

City officials now say the 15-bed emergency shelter, which will be located on Mechanic Street, will not be open until after the new year.

The city purchased the building earlier this year to address an increasing number of homeless people in the area, but officials say construction delays have pushed back the opening date.

The Upper Valley Haven across the river in White River Junction, Vermont, will staff the shelter.

“We are really pleased that the city of Lebanon-- which does have responsibility under New Hampshire law to take care of people who come to it saying I need a place to live-- has taken the step of finding a building that was going to be available, renovating it to the degree of our specification to what a safe shelter needs to look like and having it ready in time for the winter,” said Michael Redmond of the Haven.

Haven officials say they are in the process of hiring about half a dozen employees to staff the facility. The new target date to open the shelter is Jan. 8.

Related Story:

Public meeting held on Lebanon’s plan to temporarily house the homeless

