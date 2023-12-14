Lawmakers to revisit Vermont’s renewable energy goals

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - What would it take to source all of Vermont’s electricity from renewable sources? That’s a question lawmakers plan to tackle in the upcoming legislative session as they look to update the state’s renewable energy standard. To meet climate goals, Vermonters will increasingly need to rely less on carbon-emitting fossil fuels by doing things like heating homes with electric heat pumps and driving electric vehicles, but we’ll also need to decarbonize the source of that electricity.

The country -- including Vermont -- is going through an electric transition in transportation, home heating, and other sectors.

“Whenever they’re drawing power from the grid or drawing power, they need to draw it from something that’s truly renewable. There’s no point powering an electric vehicle that’s powered by natural gas,” said Peter Sterling with the group Renewable Energy Vermont.

A 2015 Vermont law -- the renewable energy standard --requires the state to source 75% of its electricity from renewable sources by 2032, with 10% percent generated in-state. Lawmakers are working are now working on a new goal to get 100% renewables two years earlier and upping the requirement to 20% generated in-state.

“The majority of stakeholders were able to agree... which is a big deal,” said Rep. Amy Sheldon, D-Middlebury.

But lawmakers will have to hammer out lots of other questions including what’s considered renewable, whether the state can reach that 20% target, including what role Vermont’s Net Metering program plays in generating power in-state.

Lawmakers will also consider what kind of out-of-state power should be purchased. “How fast will offshore wind come online for Vermont and how accessible will that be for Vermont,” Sterling said.

There are also questions about how to modernize the state’s power grid to accommodate the bigger load produced in-state. “We need to make sure we can support the investments that are necessary in the grid to not only maintain it as we have it now but also prepare it for new challenges,” said Lous Porter with Washington Electric Co-op.

An analysis from the Department of Public Service shows that ratepayers will pay more, but just how much remains to be seen. “How much should Vermonters pay for those societal benefits and how do we mitigate what those costs would be to get those benefits at a lower cost,” said the department’s T.J. Poor

Vermont has one of the cleanest grids in New England because of its heavy reliance on hydropower from Quebec. Electricity production was once responsible for up to 16% of the state’s total carbon emissions, but with advances already made toward renewables, it’s now just two percent.

The expansion of the renewable energy standard is expected to be the next big climate bill this coming session starting next month.

Meanwhile, the Department of Public Service is taking public comments until next week on what Vermonters want to see in a piece of legislation next year.

