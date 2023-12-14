Leaders applaud call for prison re-entry center in Vt.

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont is one of only two states in the nation without a residential re-entry center. Now the state’s Congressional Delegation is trying to change that.

They say that residential re-entry centers are essential facilities when it comes to helping people leaving prison get substance use and mental health help while also finding a job and a place to live.

A recent study from the Federal Bureau of Prisons recommended putting a center in the state. In a letter to the bureau director, Vermont’s Delegation expressed their strong support for the plan to put a facility in Vermont.

