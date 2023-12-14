How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Leaders present efforts to stop drug trafficking, gun violence in Burlington

File Photo
File Photo
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 6:19 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - State and local leaders are coming together to outline their work in the Queen City.

Thursday night is the first of two public safety community forums hosted by the city of Burlington, focussing on drug trafficking and gun crime. It comes after a City Council resolution declaring the increase in substance use a public health crisis.

Presenters include Burlington Police Chief Jon Murad, a special agent from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives , and Senate President Pro Tempore Phil Baruth.

The event is at the Contois Auditorium, at City Hall from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday night. Town Meeting TV will also live stream on their YouTube page. Participants can submit questions on the city’s website.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a shooting incident in St. Albans that sent one man to the hospital.
Police identify man injured in St. Albans shooting
SUV driven by Linda Stone
Married couple crash head-on, police say
Timothy "Timmy" Jettie
Police searching for missing Vermont man
File photo
Poll finds Vermonters bullish on governor, sour on lawmakers
A Westmore woman has died following a crash in Route 16 in Barton.
Westmore woman dies in Route 16 crash

Latest News

File Photo
Leaders applaud call for prison re-entry center in Vt.
File Photo
Second bond attempt for Harwood Union Middle and High School
The holiday season is here, and stores are getting an extra boost in customers.
Shelburne Country Store prepares for last-minute holiday rush
Shelburne Country Store
Shelburne Country Store prepares for last-minute holiday rush