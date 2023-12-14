Leaders present efforts to stop drug trafficking, gun violence in Burlington

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - State and local leaders are coming together to outline their work in the Queen City.

Thursday night is the first of two public safety community forums hosted by the city of Burlington, focussing on drug trafficking and gun crime. It comes after a City Council resolution declaring the increase in substance use a public health crisis.

Presenters include Burlington Police Chief Jon Murad, a special agent from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives , and Senate President Pro Tempore Phil Baruth.

The event is at the Contois Auditorium, at City Hall from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday night. Town Meeting TV will also live stream on their YouTube page. Participants can submit questions on the city’s website.

