Missing woman found dead in Champlain, NY

CHAMPLAIN, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York authorities have located a missing woman who they say entered the country illegally.

Ana Karen Vasquez-Flores was first reported missing Wednesday in the Champlain area.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office says state forest rangers located the body of Vasquez-Flores Thursday morning in a section of the Chazy River in the Village of Champlain. The crew was using an air boat and the search effort was supported by multiple state and federal agencies.

The New York State Police will conduct an investigation into the cause of her death.

