How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Montpelier man faces child sexual assault charges

(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 2:49 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - A Montpelier man faces aggravated child sexual assault charges.

The Attorney General’s Office says Jeffrey Coolidge, 58, pleaded not guilty Thursday to two charges following his arrest and search of his home by state and federal authorities connected to the Vermont Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Coolidge, who was previously convicted in 1997 for similar charges, is currently held in federal custody on charges relating to the possession, production, and distribution of child sexual abuse material. 

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a shooting incident in St. Albans that sent one man to the hospital.
Police identify man injured in St. Albans shooting
SUV driven by Linda Stone
Married couple crash head-on, police say
Timothy "Timmy" Jettie
Police searching for missing Vermont man
The contract Burlington had with the Vermont State Police for extra patrols downtown cost the...
Burlington paid $100K for Vt. state trooper patrols downtown
File image
Police investigate reported drive-by shooting in Morristown

Latest News

A judge on Thursday released from jail a New Hampshire man accused of sending text messages...
NH man accused of making death threats to Ramaswamy released
File image
2 women arrested in connection with Milton car thefts
File image
Missing woman found dead in Champlain, NY
A bull stands on the tracks at Newark Penn Station, Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023, in Newark, N.J. A...
Bull on tracks at New Jersey’s Newark station delays train traffic outside New York
A Vermont woman faces child cruelty charges after police say she was drunk behind the wheel of...
Vt. woman faces DUI, child cruelty charges after crash left minivan teetering over river