Montpelier man faces child sexual assault charges

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - A Montpelier man faces aggravated child sexual assault charges.

The Attorney General’s Office says Jeffrey Coolidge, 58, pleaded not guilty Thursday to two charges following his arrest and search of his home by state and federal authorities connected to the Vermont Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Coolidge, who was previously convicted in 1997 for similar charges, is currently held in federal custody on charges relating to the possession, production, and distribution of child sexual abuse material.

