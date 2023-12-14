Police investigate reported drive-by shooting in Morristown

MORRISTOWN, Vt. (WCAX) - Morristown Police responded to a report of a drive-by shooting just after 9:15 p.m., Wednesday.

Officers responded to 205 Center Road and found evidence of multiple gunshots fired at a residence and a vehicle parked in the driveway. No one was injured.

Police are looking for a black SUV with tinted windows that was reported to be in the area at the time of the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police in Morristown at 802-888-4211.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.