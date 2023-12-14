Newsmaker Interview: UVM expert shares firsthand impressions of climate conference

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The United Nations Climate Change Conference came to an end on Wednesday in Dubai, and University of Vermont professor Asim Zia had a front-row seat of the proceedings.

Nearly 200 countries agreed to move away from planet-warming fossil fuels — the first time they’ve made that crucial pledge in decades of U.N. climate talks.

Kiana Burks spoke with Zia, a professor of public policy at UVM, about the accomplishments and shortcomings of the conference.

Related Stories:

Vt. environmental group applauds agreement at Dubai climate conference

Call for oil companies to pay health care costs associated with climate change

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.