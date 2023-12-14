Officials update conditions of married couple who crashed vehicles head-on

TOWN OF PHILADELPHIA, New York (WWNY) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says the condition of the woman injured in a head-on crash with her husband appears to be improving.

Officials say 43-year-old Linda Stone has gone from critical to stable condition at Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse.

Meanwhile, her husband, 43-year-old Nicky Stone, is in critical condition at the same hospital. On Tuesday, officials said he was intubated.

The husband and wife were driving separate vehicles on Elm Ridge Road in the town of Philadelphia Tuesday night when they collided head-on.

Officials said the couple lives on County Route 194 in the town of Antwerp.

Investigators are still trying to find out why the Stones were on Elm Ridge Road on Tuesday night and why their vehicles smashed into each other.

