Police continue searching for missing Vermont man

FAIRFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - Authorities continue their search for a missing Fairfield man.

Crews were out Thursday between Castle and Menard Roads searching for Timothy Jettie, 59, who goes by Timmy. He was last seen by neighbors around Nov. 10. He was reported missing on Sunday. Officials say he frequently drives his 4-wheeler in the area.

Anyone with information on Jettie is asked to call the state police in St. Albans at 802-524-5993.

