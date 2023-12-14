How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Police continue searching for missing Vermont man

Timothy "Timmy" Jettie
Timothy "Timmy" Jettie(Courtesy: Vt. State Police)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 4:08 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - Authorities continue their search for a missing Fairfield man.

Crews were out Thursday between Castle and Menard Roads searching for Timothy Jettie, 59, who goes by Timmy. He was last seen by neighbors around Nov. 10. He was reported missing on Sunday. Officials say he frequently drives his 4-wheeler in the area.

Anyone with information on Jettie is asked to call the state police in St. Albans at 802-524-5993.

Related Story:

Police searching for missing Vermont man

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a shooting incident in St. Albans that sent one man to the hospital.
Police identify man injured in St. Albans shooting
SUV driven by Linda Stone
Married couple crash head-on, police say
File image
Police investigate reported drive-by shooting in Morristown
Timothy "Timmy" Jettie
Police searching for missing Vermont man
A Vermont woman faces child cruelty charges after police say she was drunk behind the wheel of...
Vt. woman faces DUI, child cruelty charges after crash left minivan teetering over river

Latest News

File photo
Brattleboro to take over property of former brewery destroyed in fire
File photo
Vt. unemployment benefits glitch resolved
The Vermont State Police are investigating a series of stolen road signs.
Authorities investigate stolen Waterford road signs
John Weaver
Super Senior: John Weaver