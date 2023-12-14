Second bond attempt for Harwood Union Middle and High School

MORETOWN, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont has the second oldest school building stock in the nation, according to the State Education Agency. That means many schools need major repairs, putting a big burden on taxpayers.

Harwood Unified Union School District is making another push for a multimillion-dollar project. A $60M bond failed in 2021 and this new ask is expected to be even more. The district says it’s badly needed, something other school leaders can agree with.

Wiring, plumbing, heating ventilation, and decades-old ductwork are just some elements at Harwood Union High School leaders say could use a facelift.

The focus is on infrastructure that makes the school operate as well as improvements on traffic flow for drop-off and ways to modernize learning.

“We’ve been hearing for years now that hardwood needs to be fixed,” said school board chair Kristen Rogers. She says this request is different than 2021′s bond which also considered merging the 7th and 8th graders to Crossett Brook Middle School.

“We have to focus on what the school really needs,” said Rogers.

The bond planning is in the early stages, with cost and tax impacts yet to be formally established. But if all goes according to plan Superintendent Michael Leichliter says voters could vote on a $71M bond in November 2024. “The challenge is when you build a school, and then you do not put proper money into it for capital maintenance over the years, and that’s what’s happened in many of the schools that we’re seeing throughout the state, just because of the various funding constraints,” said Liechliter.

A school construction aid task force is expected to bring a report on school needs to the legislature in January. They finished a statewide facilities assessment this fall which provides an apples-to-apples look at how buildings compare to one another in terms of construction need.

“We recognize that we’re never going to have an unlimited amount of resources. And so what are the priorities right for the state in terms of its school facilities?” AOE’s Jill Briggs Campbell and interim secretary of education Heather Bouchey say there’s a significant gap for immediate needs, with many buildings beyond their useful life.

Bouchey notes bonds used to be more of a surefire bet statewide than they used to be, noting how affordability is increasingly a challenge in many Vermont communities. “How do we actually decide what’s going to guide those decision makings at the state that those decisions and the decision making at the state level and that’s what we’re focusing on?” said Bouchey.

The state construction aid task force is still finalizing that work which will inform the legislature on what funding would be needed if lawmakers were to redo the state construction aid program. Meanwhile, in Harwood, the fourth public meeting to discuss the bond vote will be Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Crossett Brook Middle School cafeteria. There are three other meetings coming up in Moretown, Waitsfield, and Fayston.

