Shelburne Country Store prepares for last-minute holiday rush

Shelburne Country Store
Shelburne Country Store(WCAX)
By Lucy Caile
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 10:46 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - The holiday season is here, and stores are getting an extra boost in customers. But do they have enough resources to handle the increase?

Stores are being inundated with holiday shoppers as people rush out to get their friends and family some last minute gifts. I spoke with Shelburne country store about how they’re dealing with the holiday demand.

Whether it’s in store or online, Shelburne Country Store owner Carmone Austin says business is busy. ”it’s been super busy, we’ve seen far more people coming through our doors,” she said.

Not only are there longer lines, but more online orders too, and not just from Vermont. “We shipped something recently to Hungary, Sweden, and England. It’s really exciting to see that there’s been a significant uptick in business,” said Austin.

Fudge is one of the store’s best selling treats, so someone is constantly making the fudge during operating hours to keep the shelves stocked. “This year has really been a challenge. You think you’ve got it, then you don’t quite because you run out of something that you didn’t know that you were gonna have a run on,” said Austin. But to the buyer, it’s another pleasant stop on their holiday to-dos. “We’re all just working exceptionally hard to make it look seamless,” she said.

Austin also says that halfway into her second year of owning the store, she couldn’t be more thankful for the rush. The store owners say things do slow down at the start of the year, but there is still work to be done, like inventory checks.

