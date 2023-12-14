How to help
Starbucks has a new minty holiday drink

Starbucks has a new holiday drink, the Merry Mint White Mocha.
By Amanda Alvarado and CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 8:00 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
(Gray News) - It wouldn’t be the holidays without special holiday drinks and treats from Starbucks.

Starbucks added a new drink to the seasonal lineup on Wednesday called the Merry Mint White Mocha.

The new iced drink consists of espresso with white chocolate sauce, milk, peppermint chocolate cream cold foam and chocolate curls.

It is available for a limited time in the Starbucks app.

Earlier this month, Starbucks announced customers can get 50% off any drink on Thursday throughout December, including any of the new drinks like the Merry Mint White Mocha.

Starbucks is also giving a free 8-ounce hot chocolate with every grande drink order every weekend in December.

