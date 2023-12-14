How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Vt. Law School holds flood recovery clinic

File Photo
File Photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 6:36 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - A college is extending a lifeline for Vermonters picking up the pieces from the floods.

Vermont Law and Graduate School’s Entrepreneurial Legal Lab and Legal Services Vermont have been teaming up to help business owners who were battered by the floods.

Citing high demand and ongoing need the duo will continue to offer monthly clinics to help. The next clinic is Thursday from 2 to 5:45 p.m. at the Aldrich public Library in Barre.

Those looking for help should bring things like photographs, receipts of repairs and replacement items, and insurance information.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a shooting incident in St. Albans that sent one man to the hospital.
Police identify man injured in St. Albans shooting
SUV driven by Linda Stone
Married couple crash head-on, police say
Timothy "Timmy" Jettie
Police searching for missing Vermont man
File photo
Poll finds Vermonters bullish on governor, sour on lawmakers
A Westmore woman has died following a crash in Route 16 in Barton.
Westmore woman dies in Route 16 crash

Latest News

State and local leaders are coming together to outline their work in the Queen City.
Leaders present efforts to stop drug trafficking, gun violence in Burlington
Vermont has the second oldest school building stock in the nation, according to the State...
Second bond attempt for Harwood Union Middle and High School
Vermont is one of only two states in the nation without a residential re-entry center.
Leaders applaud call for prison re-entry center in Vt.
File Photo
Leaders present efforts to stop drug trafficking, gun violence in Burlington