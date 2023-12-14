Vt. Law School holds flood recovery clinic

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - A college is extending a lifeline for Vermonters picking up the pieces from the floods.

Vermont Law and Graduate School’s Entrepreneurial Legal Lab and Legal Services Vermont have been teaming up to help business owners who were battered by the floods.

Citing high demand and ongoing need the duo will continue to offer monthly clinics to help. The next clinic is Thursday from 2 to 5:45 p.m. at the Aldrich public Library in Barre.

Those looking for help should bring things like photographs, receipts of repairs and replacement items, and insurance information.

