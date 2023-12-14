Vt. to offer expanded residential treatment for eating disorders

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A February report to lawmakers found that nearly 10% of all Vermonters will struggle with an eating disorder in their lifetime. And now there’s going to be more coverage for adults in Vermont who are trying to get more treatment for the most serious cases.

Effective January 1st, Vermont will be expanding coverage of residential eating disorder treatment to adults over 21 years of age.

Cat Vigleizoni spoke with the Department of Vermont Health Access’ Ashley Berliner and Sandi Hoffman about what changes are on the way in the new year.

