Vt. treasurer floats ‘baby bonds’ proposal

By Darren Perron
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 3:15 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Cash to finance Vermont kids’ future is the idea behind a legislative priority for State Treasurer Mike Piechak.

He wants to use unclaimed property each year to give low-income children born in Vermont $3,200 that would be invested by the state as so-called “baby bonds.” That money would then be available to them when they become adults to buy a house in Vermont, start a business, or go to school. It could also be rolled into a retirement fund.

Pieciak says it will help support Vermonters and address wealth gaps, especially in rural parts of the state. “The goal here is to start someone on the path of wealth accumulation so they can build assets for themselves, they can have a secure retirement, and can pass assets down to their children,” he said.

Pieciak estimates the investment will come to upwards of $6.5 million a year. The proposal would require legislative approval and Piecial says he’s got the support for it.

Pieciak will be presenting that idea in an online forum next Tuesday, he will also be Darren Perron’s guest on Channel 3′s “You Can Quote Me,” on Sunday at 11:30 a.m.

