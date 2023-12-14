Vt. unemployment benefits glitch resolved

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Department of Labor officials late Thursday afternoon said a computer glitch that has prevented upwards of 800 unemployment claims from being processed this week has been resolved.

Staff first noticed the problem on Monday when phone lines were flooded with people unable to file their weekly claims or reopen existing claims.

Impacted claimants who were unable to file for the benefit week of 12/03/23-12/09/23 are being urged to submit their information on the portal before Friday at 4 p.m. Officials say they will extend the filing window into next week on a case-by-case basis.

Those still having problems are urged to call the UI Claimant Assistance Center: 877-214-3332.

The Department of Labor is in the process of a $30 million computer upgrade to replace equipment that in some cases dates back decades.

