How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Vt. unemployment benefits glitch resolved

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 3:52 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Department of Labor officials late Thursday afternoon said a computer glitch that has prevented upwards of 800 unemployment claims from being processed this week has been resolved.

Staff first noticed the problem on Monday when phone lines were flooded with people unable to file their weekly claims or reopen existing claims.

Impacted claimants who were unable to file for the benefit week of 12/03/23-12/09/23 are being urged to submit their information on the portal before Friday at 4 p.m. Officials say they will extend the filing window into next week on a case-by-case basis.

Those still having problems are urged to call the UI Claimant Assistance Center: 877-214-3332.

The Department of Labor is in the process of a $30 million computer upgrade to replace equipment that in some cases dates back decades.

Related Stories:

500 Vermont unemployment recipients hit by ongoing computer glitch

Vt. labor department snafu could delay UI payments

Vt. Department of Labor IT upgrade gets greenlight

Key report puts the brakes on Vt. Labor Department computer system overhaul

Vt. labor commissioner says dept. prepared for weekend unemployment glitches

Online technical errors foil some unemployed Vermonters

Work search requirement for Vermont unemployment claimants reinstated

State unsure how much fraudsters got in fake unemployment claims

Vermont directed to review thousands of unemployment claims

Outdated IT systems plague Vermont government

Technical difficulties delay some Vt. unemployment payments

Unemployment payments delayed for those with direct deposit

Technical difficulty stymies Vermonters trying to file for unemployment

Vt. Labor Dept. printing error leads to security breach

Vt. labor officials clear miscategorized unemployment claims

More people answering Vt. unemployment calls, but problems persist

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a shooting incident in St. Albans that sent one man to the hospital.
Police identify man injured in St. Albans shooting
SUV driven by Linda Stone
Married couple crash head-on, police say
File image
Police investigate reported drive-by shooting in Morristown
Timothy "Timmy" Jettie
Police searching for missing Vermont man
A Vermont woman faces child cruelty charges after police say she was drunk behind the wheel of...
Vt. woman faces DUI, child cruelty charges after crash left minivan teetering over river

Latest News

File photo
Brattleboro to take over property of former brewery destroyed in fire
Timothy "Timmy" Jettie
Police continue searching for missing Vermont man
The Vermont State Police are investigating a series of stolen road signs.
Authorities investigate stolen Waterford road signs
John Weaver
Super Senior: John Weaver