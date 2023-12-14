How to help
Vt. woman faces DUI, child cruelty charges after crash left minivan teetering over river

A Vermont woman faces child cruelty charges after police say she was drunk behind the wheel of...
A Vermont woman faces child cruelty charges after police say she was drunk behind the wheel of a vehicle that wound up teetering near the edge of a river.(Courtesy: Vt. State Police)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 12:01 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont woman faces child cruelty charges after police say she was drunk behind the wheel of a vehicle that wound up teetering near the edge of a river.

Vermont State Police say the crash happened on Fenton Road in St. Johnsbury on Tuesday at about 4:30 p.m.

Megan Austin, of St. Johnsbury, told police her minivan lost traction on the snowy road, slid down an embankment and hit a stump, leaving the vehicle teetering just feet from the river below.

Troopers say firefighters and several passersby helped Austin and two children inside the van get out of the unsteady vehicle to safety.

Police say they found open containers of alcohol inside Austin’s van and she failed a field sobriety test.

She faces charges of DUI and cruelty to children. Austin is due in court next month.

Megan Austin
Megan Austin(Courtesy: Vt. State Police)

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

