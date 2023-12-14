WCAX Investigates: Obstacles to opioid use recovery - Pt. 3

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s ongoing opioid crisis is often measured in numbers, including overdoses and deaths, but its impact on Vermont communities and families can be harder to pin down. In her three-part investigation, reporter Laura Ullman is looking at what drug treatment looks like in Vermont and how well it’s working.

Vermont addiction recovery advocates point to safe, long-term housing as one of the key resources that is missing in the state. The recovery centers are meant to house people after they receive in-patient treatment.

Ricky Lesco Navarro started using drugs and alcohol when he was 13. His parents suffered from substance use disorder and drinking, smoking, and cocaine use were common in the community where he grew up. “In California, you know, it’s like a fast lifestyle,” he said.

Navarro says hitting rock bottom -- a rude or spiritual awakening -- is what it takes for some people with substance use disorder to finally want to get sober. “It really just has to come from yourself. For me, no amount of therapy, no love, no money, nothing could get me sober,” he said. It was six years ago Navarro decided to quit. Since then, he’s tried abstinence 14 times. This time, he thinks it might be different. “It’s the longest I had for a while, for a couple years.”

Navarro says he has undergone a lot of change in the past few years including relocating to Vermont, clinical treatment, and moving into a recovery residence in Rutland for men. It’s one house out of seven run by the Vermont Foundation of Recovery.

The nonprofit’s Andrew Gonyea was in prison for three years and says he discovered what he wanted to do with the rest of his life. “A lot of people that were incarcerated, a lot of their crimes were connected to alcohol, drug addiction, and when they would get out they would go right back to the place that they were when they got arrested. So, that didn’t really make a lot of sense to me. So, I wanted to create a place for people that I could go that was safe,” Gonyea said.

The organization’s mission is to create a statewide network of sober living homes to help people suffering from substance use to transition from active use to recovery to independent living. “If I had my own place this early on, I don’t think I’d be able to hold myself accountable for it. I might be able to, but I don’t want to take the chance,” Navarro said, “They make sure you’re on your chores, they make sure you take your medication, they make sure you’re going to therapy.”

Everyone we spoke to at the house seemed to like the idea of structure and responsibility. Joseph Mossey, Navarro’s roommate says it’s his longest period of sobriety and that everyone’s life is centered on recovery. “It’s a family atmosphere. It’s really, it’s nice. It really worked for me this time,” he said.

Residents pay membership dues of $600 a month. Residents are asked to either work or volunteer, attend weekly meetings, take drug tests, and make achievable goals. “We have our set policies but we also understand that there are individual cases that do come up, right? We do try to follow our policies but we also want to lead with compassion,” Gonyea said.

Recovery residences are peer support, not clinical, so they aren’t covered by state-sponsored or private insurance. Gonyea says the majority of people who go into treatment are on state insurance and pay out of pocket. But that may not be the case for much longer.

“The state has done a good job working to negotiate with Medicaid a waiver that will go into effect in 2025,” said Jeff Moreau with the Vermont Alliance of Recovery Residences. He says not only do financial barriers pose an issue to long-term recovery, but availability and location also pose issues.

“We usually always have a waiting list for all our locations,” Gonyea said.

“We don’t have good geographic distribution, so that can be an issue for some folks. Some folks need to be close to their community for whatever reason that is,” Moreau said. He says there are currently seven available beds in all of Vermont. “We have made progress. We have two homes that are hopefully coming on the line soon.”

Gonyea says another obstacle the recovery residences face is pushback from communities. “It’s all just kind of fear stuff. So, a lot of the times, once we’re there and they see that they’re just normal people doing normal things, a lot of the stuff kind of subsides,” he said.

For Navarro, starting over in a new place meant the world. He says he finds joy in going to church, helping to paint the homes of congregants, and helping his community any way he can. “Everyone has their own preferences, but I think it’s about who you surround yourself with that makes a difference,” he said.

In the four years the Rutland house has been open, they’ve seen about 12 residents a year -- about 50 total. Gonyea says he knows only four people who have left the house and that they continue to achieve their goals.

One concern of advocates about expanding access to recovery residences is that the system will be more overloaded than it already is. Officials at this past summer’s Substance Use Addiction Summit proposed a three-state model where Maine, New Hampshire, and Vermont would all share patients and beds.

Related Stories:

WCAX Investigates: Obstacles to opioid use recovery - Pt. 2

WCAX Investigates: Obstacles to opioid use recovery - Pt. 1

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.