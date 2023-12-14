How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Woman plans to celebrate her 105th birthday by watching football and drinking whiskey

Florence Hackman plans to celebrate her 105th birthday in style this weekend.
Florence Hackman plans to celebrate her 105th birthday in style this weekend.(WXIX)
By WXIX staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 8:52 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) - An Ohio resident is getting ready to celebrate a milestone birthday this weekend with a few of her favorites.

Florence Hackman says she loves the Cincinnati Bengals, firefighters and whiskey.

This Saturday, she will be celebrating her birthday with the Deerfield Township Fire Department and some whiskey, including Fireball Cinnamon Whisky, as she watches the Bengals take on the Minnesota Vikings.

Hackman was born in Cincinnati on Dec. 16, 1918.

She worked for the Union Central Life Insurance Company before focusing on raising a family.

Hackman currently resides at the senior living Traditions of Deerfield where the team will be helping her celebrate her big day.

Copyright 2023 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Timothy "Timmy" Jettie
Police searching for missing Vermont man
Police are investigating a shooting incident in St. Albans that sent one man to the hospital.
Police identify man injured in St. Albans shooting
City of Claremont Police Department
Police release identities of 2 people found dead in NH home
A Westmore woman has died following a crash in Route 16 in Barton.
Westmore woman dies in Route 16 crash
SUV driven by Linda Stone
Married couple crash head-on, police say

Latest News

(Source: CNN, POOL, HOUSE TV)
What a House impeachment inquiry means to Biden
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) jogs off the court after getting ejected...
Warriors star Draymond Green suspended indefinitely by NBA
FILE - Asylum-seekers walk to a U.S. Border Patrol van after crossing the nearby border with...
Biden considers new border and asylum restrictions as he tries to reach Senate deal for Ukraine aid
FILE - Darryl George, an 18-year-old junior, looks on before walking into Barbers Hill High...
Black high school student suspended over hairstyle likely won’t return to his class anytime soon