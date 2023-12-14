BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -We have a fairly decent stretch of weather to enjoy for the next few days. But as we get towards the end of the weekend, here we go again! Another strong storm system will be hitting us hard again late Sunday through Monday, this time with mainly rain, which could be heavy at times. Right now, it looks like there will be a lot of wind with this system, too. But unlike the last few Sunday/Monday storms, this one will have just a little bit of snow on the back side of the system as it moves out late Monday into Tuesday.

Before that happens, Friday will be a pretty nice day, and warmer, too. Saturday will feature lots of sunshine, but it will be just a little cooler than Friday. Then all eyes will be on that big storm for late Sunday into Tuesday.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will continue to closely follow the evolution of that big storm system, and we will be keeping you up-to-date with the latest developments, on-air, online, and on-the-go. -Gary

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.