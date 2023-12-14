BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Looking pretty quiet as we close out the rest of this week. For our Thursday, we should see a good amount of sunshine. A few more clouds are possible, especially in the upper elevations. While we will have sunshine, it won’t do much to warm us up, with afternoon highs only in the upper 20s and lower 30s for many of us. Tonight, we’ll see a few patchy clouds with overnight lows, generally in the teens and 20s. We increase the cloud cover and temperatures for the rest of the week. For most, Friday features more clouds north with highs in the low to mid-40s. Saturday is a tad cooler, with more cloud cover and temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Sunday will still feature more clouds, but temperatures are back in the upper 30s and low to mid-40s.

Once again, we are keeping an eye on Monday! For now, this next Monday system is looking to bring primarily rain. It may end with some snow Monday night into early Tuesday. We are still several days out, and this situation could change; Your Max Advantage Weather Team will keep an eye on it.

Have a great Thursday!

-Peter Kvietkauskas

