How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Peter Kvietkauskas
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 7:16 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Looking pretty quiet as we close out the rest of this week. For our Thursday, we should see a good amount of sunshine. A few more clouds are possible, especially in the upper elevations. While we will have sunshine, it won’t do much to warm us up, with afternoon highs only in the upper 20s and lower 30s for many of us. Tonight, we’ll see a few patchy clouds with overnight lows, generally in the teens and 20s. We increase the cloud cover and temperatures for the rest of the week. For most, Friday features more clouds north with highs in the low to mid-40s. Saturday is a tad cooler, with more cloud cover and temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Sunday will still feature more clouds, but temperatures are back in the upper 30s and low to mid-40s.

Once again, we are keeping an eye on Monday! For now, this next Monday system is looking to bring primarily rain. It may end with some snow Monday night into early Tuesday. We are still several days out, and this situation could change; Your Max Advantage Weather Team will keep an eye on it.

Have a great Thursday!

-Peter Kvietkauskas

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a shooting incident in St. Albans that sent one man to the hospital.
Police identify man injured in St. Albans shooting
SUV driven by Linda Stone
Married couple crash head-on, police say
Timothy "Timmy" Jettie
Police searching for missing Vermont man
The contract Burlington had with the Vermont State Police for extra patrols downtown cost the...
Burlington paid $100K for Vt. state trooper patrols downtown
File photo
Poll finds Vermonters bullish on governor, sour on lawmakers

Latest News

Peter has the latest forecast
Morning weather webcast
Your Wednesday outlook from the WCAX weather team.
Evening Weather Webcast
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
Peter has the latest forecast.
Afternoon Weather Webcast