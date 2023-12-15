2 Mass. women arrested in kidnapping investigation

ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - Authorities are investigating a possible kidnapping in St. Albans.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says a woman claimed she had been abducted by two women from Springfield, Mass. They say she claimed she was held captive for four days while traveling back and forth to Springfield. She told police she was assaulted, threatened with a gun, threatened with being raped, forced to use drugs, and forced to sell drugs.

Police say one of the suspects was arrested after being stopped on Fairfield St. in St. Albans and another was located at the hospital. They say both were carrying drugs. Neither of their names was released.

