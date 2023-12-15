How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Burlington Housing Board votes to revoke rental permit for ‘problem property’

FILE
FILE(WCAX)
By Ike Bendavid
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 3:46 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Burlington Housing Board has ruled to pull the rental permit for what the mayor has called a “problem property.”

The order is aimed at an apartment house at 184 Church Street. The board suspended the certificate of compliance for housing code violations, meaning the property owned by the Handy family cannot be inhabited for one year.

Along with more than three dozen violations of housing standards, officials say the property has also been linked to violence and drug use, and that police responded to over 200 complaints last year.

A major rehab of the building is set to start once the remaining residents of the 17 apartments are relocated. The owners have an opportunity to appeal.

“The order itself is effective immediately, but it’s not an eviction notice for any tenants, so they will be able to remain. We will be working with them as quickly as we can,” said Burlington Permitting and Inspections Director Bill Ward.

Related Stories:

Burlington officials reach agreement with owner of ‘problem property’

Pending agreement for Burlington problem property

Burlington takes aim at Church St. ‘problem property’

Burlington property owners putting up fences to discourage vagrants, violence

Burlington property owners putting up fences to discourage vagrants, violence

Burlington City Council passes resolution to prioritize drug crisis

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Vermont woman faces child cruelty charges after police say she was drunk behind the wheel of...
Vt. woman faces DUI, child cruelty charges after crash left minivan teetering over river
NY Forest rangers located the body of Ana Karen Vasquez-Flores Thursday morning in a section...
Missing woman found dead in Champlain, NY
Morristown Police are investigating a drive-by shooting at 205 Center Road Wednesday.
Police investigate reported drive-by shooting in Morrisville
File image
2 women arrested in connection with Milton car thefts
State and local leaders will come together Thursday to outline their work to address serious...
Forums to address public safety issues plaguing Burlington

Latest News

File image
2 Mass. women arrested in kidnapping investigation
Gene Provencher, co-founder of the Bike Guys in Plattsburgh, works on a bike.
Plattsburgh’s ‘Bike Guys’ set up in new location
CityPlace
CityPlace takes shape over Burlington skyline
File photo
Vt. AG settles with Lamoille County nonprofit in Medicaid fraud case