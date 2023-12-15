Burlington Housing Board votes to revoke rental permit for ‘problem property’

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Burlington Housing Board has ruled to pull the rental permit for what the mayor has called a “problem property.”

The order is aimed at an apartment house at 184 Church Street. The board suspended the certificate of compliance for housing code violations, meaning the property owned by the Handy family cannot be inhabited for one year.

Along with more than three dozen violations of housing standards, officials say the property has also been linked to violence and drug use, and that police responded to over 200 complaints last year.

A major rehab of the building is set to start once the remaining residents of the 17 apartments are relocated. The owners have an opportunity to appeal.

“The order itself is effective immediately, but it’s not an eviction notice for any tenants, so they will be able to remain. We will be working with them as quickly as we can,” said Burlington Permitting and Inspections Director Bill Ward.

