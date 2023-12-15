Burlington woman charged with coffee assault

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Burlington woman faces aggravated assault charges after police say she threw coffee and hit an individual.

It happened Thursday afternoon on Maple Street. Burlington Police say the woman, later identified as Mandy Bushey, 37, was taken into custody.

Police say Bushey’s criminal history includes one felony conviction and nearly a dozen misdemeanor convictions.

