City leaders host public safety forum

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Police Chief Jon Murad, other members of the department, and leaders in Montpelier gathered inside of Burlington’s city hall to answer questions from the community. City leaders say now is the time to act.

Chief Murad kicked off Thursday’s public safety forum by walking residents through what he calls a rise in gun and drug crime in recent years. “Our call volume is higher than its been in years,” he said.

According to Burlington Police, year to date incidents are up 41% from where they were in 2021. The chief called for stricter penalties, including jail time in certain cases.

“Some of the efforts we have made towards trying to find other alternatives are not currently working for us, we may need to go in a different direction. Focus on more intrusive methods that remove folks who are causing public harm,” said Murad.

Senate president pro-tem Phil Baruth spoke about efforts in Montpelier to strengthen Vermont’s gun laws, citing a 2014 charter change in Burlington to ban guns in bars. Baruth proposed having all cities and towns follow the same set of rules.

“What I would like to do is try as we go forward, rather than try to do it municipality by municipality, I would rather try to get these sorts of things in a statewide fashion,” said Baruth.

When referencing an uptick in overdoses in the city, Burlington police urged the public to report suspicious activity to the department’s online drug tip form.

“What we do look for is patterns of behavior to include short duration stops at known drug locations, hand to hand exchanges, suspicious cars, out of state plates, rental cars, things of that nature. That’s very helpful for our drug investigators to know,” said Lt. Mike Beliveau.

Other questions posed by the public centered around police staffing and rebuilding the department and additional security being added to the downtown. The city’s second forum takes place on December 19th to cover substance use disorder, and property crime.

