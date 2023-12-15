CityPlace takes shape over Burlington skyline
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s tallest building is taking shape on Burlington’s skyline. Reporter Katharine Huntley took a ride to the top floor of CityPlace to see how the major downtown project is progressing.
CityPlace is already defining the skyline of Burlington, during the daytime and at night. The 11-story, mixed-use project will eventually provide housing for hundreds.
“This will be somebody’s front yard,” said Dave Farrington, one of the three local partners on the project. He points out the stunning views from the top of Lake Champlain and the Green Mountains. “Being a 60-year-old Burlington boy, being able to do this in my own city -- It’s pretty amazing.”
Farrington says the South Building is going to have nearly 100 units of condos and apartments. The North Building, which is also underway, will have additional units. All told, there could be 1,000 new people living in downtown Burlington in the next few years.
“I’m hoping that these people that live in this building are out on the streets every night and they’re out buying, buying products and goods and going to the restaurants and going to the movies and just, you know, infusing the economy and having a presence on the street. And I think that energy will kind of push away the bad juju that’s going on right now,” Farrington said.
Crews will continue to work through the winter finishing off the top floor. Farrington says barring any significant weather delays, they are on time and should be finishing up by the end of 2024. He says there has been significant interest in the new retail spaces that will be available on the bottom floor.
