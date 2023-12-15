Developer moving forward on former Burlington YMCA project

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Plans are moving forward to convert the former blighted YMCA property in Burlington into new housing.

A fence went up this week around the perimeter of the building on College Street and dumpsters were brought in to prep for cleaning and demolition of part of the building.

The building was recently sold to the Green Castle Group, which plans to build a six-story, 89-unit apartment building.

The dilapidated building has been a popular spot for squatters, who have repeatedly broken in to sleep and use drugs, according to the police. City officials say the fence is the first step in securing the building and moving toward something new.

“Nobody wants to see a really nice building like this go into disrepair. So, I’m encouraged by this and it’s what we have expected all along and it’s a great next step,” said the city’s Bill Ward.

“Before we can really have construction started, we need to make sure it’s a safe job site, and this fence is to enclose the dumpsters, make sure pedestrians stay safe from the materials coming out of here,” said Ben Frye, a developer on the project.

There will be more fencing and obstructions on the sidewalk and road when construction picks up later next year.

