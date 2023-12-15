How to help
Essex Westford School District announces staff reductions

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 11:58 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - Staff reductions are coming to the Essex Westford School District.

In an email sent out to the community, EWSD Board Chair Robert Carpenter says they’re reducing the number of classrooms in schools. They attribute this to declines in student enrollment not only in the district but across Vermont.

Carpenter says this is not reflective of teacher performance nor is it a result of any possible budget changes.

The adjustment is set to start next year to be compliant with state policies.

Carpenter says the district acknowledges talks of cuts are concerning and the district is working to ensure the transition is as smooth as possible.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

