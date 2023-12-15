Flooded-stricken communities wrestle with bloated budgets

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - Budget season is in full swing but some communities hit by flooding this summer are struggling to balance their books.

Five months since the downtown was inundated, the flood of 2023 is still on Barre residents’ minds.

“My car was flooded out, my apartment. We lost everything,” said Mark Savary, a local resident.

As winter sets in and city leaders prepare next year’s budget proposal for Town Meeting Day, Barre City Manager Nicolas Storellicastro says they’re are struggling to make it work.

“Expenses are up, revenues are down, and we’re going to have to balance that,” he said.

From removing flood debris to cleaning up landslides, the city has funneled $3 million to 55 projects so far and has had to match FEMA funds to do it. Storellicastro says they’ve already cut half a million in expenses and are trying to avoid cutting city services. “We cut color copies at City Hall. They cost 7 cents a copy. A dollar is a dollar. That’s the level of detail we’re going into to find savings,” he said.

Barre’s housing stock was slammed in July, with over 360 homes impacted by floodwaters. About 40 homeowners have applied for buyouts and another 40 have applied for abatements, meaning they won’t pay property taxes to the city or into the statewide Education Fund

“We need state help to help us keep our tax base stable because we’ve lost the revenue. We can only cut so many expenses and we need assistance,” Storellicastro said.

From Montpelier to Ludlow, state lawmakers have taken note of flooded communities’ plight. “We’ve tried to push as much as we can to help towns as much as possible,” said Sen. Ann Cummings, D-Washington County. With pandemic stimulus funding dried up and revenues expected to be tight, Cummings is drafting a bill to help towns cover their share of the Education Fund. “We’re not crashing and burning but we’re leveling out and there’s still a lot of demand out there.” She’s also looking at creating new revenue -- flood bonds -- for the first time since 1927.

Back in Barre, Storellicastro says they are looking at all options to make their budget pencil out, including potentially raising property taxes by 5%, which he says is the last resort. “No one wants to do that, but the alternatives are not acceptable -- a lean, austere budget that provides no city services,” he said.

