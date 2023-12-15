Holiday shopping rush is on in the Upper Valley

WEST LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - The countdown to Christmas is on and holiday shoppers are checking off their lists. Reporter Adam Sullivan spoke to shoppers, store owners, and local business leaders in the Upper Valley to get their take on the health of the retail economy.

“We are definitely spending more,” said Nick Bonavita of St. Johnsbury, whose family is not letting higher prices dampen their holiday spirit.

“I mean, it wouldn’t affect it in a negative way. We are still spending as much as we would at the holidays,” added Sarah Bonavita.

And they are not alone. Traffic along this business retail stretch in West Lebanon has been increasing for weeks. “I don’t like to shop on weekends because this place is crazy,” said Patrick Mariani of Wilder, who was picking up a gift for his wife. “I mean, it has affected us. Oil is more, food is more, stuff like that. But we are fortunate, we can take it.”

Inflation has impacted sales for some members of the Upper Valley Business Alliance. “Our retailers did see a slight decrease during October last year to this year,” said the alliance’s Tracy Hutchins.

New this year -- “Local Luv” gift cards can be purchased online to remind shoppers to visit around 40 smaller stores in the area. It’s the big box stores that are the big draw. “They attract from all over the region. Half of Vermont and half of New Hampshire,” Hutchins said.

This is Sophia Lowe’s second Christmas as a candy store owner and she says sales are steadily increasing. “I think it is the experience,” she said. That experience at Sophia’s Candy Corner is something she says the box stores simply can’t offer. “The lights bring them in and then when they get in here and realize they can just reach into the jars and walk around. There are so many different things from all over the world.”

The Bonavitas try to shop locally whenever they can. “Shopping limited up in St. J.,” Nick Bonavita said.

“We don’t have a lot of options, so we come down here and it’s New Hampshire, tax-free,” Sarah added.

But Mariani acknowledges you have to take the good with the bad. “You don’t even get to talk to somebody when you check out -- it’s a machine now. I don’t need that,” he said.

According to the Upper Valley Business Alliance, local retailers reported strong sales on Black Friday, which they hope will continue right through the new year.

