Ludlow business owner charged in federal bribery case

ALBANY, N.Y. (WCAX) - A Windsor County business owner has been charged in a federal bribery case, accused of trying to obtain construction contracts from a Fortune 500 company.

Federal authorities say Troy Caruso of Ludlow and another man paid kickbacks to an employee of a major real estate company in exchange for construction contracts. Officials say the scheme resulted in the men fraudulently obtaining millions of dollars.

Caruso is a prominent businessman who owns the Fox Run Golf Club and restaurants in Ludlow.

