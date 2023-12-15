How to help
Ludlow business owner charged in federal bribery case

By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 5:37 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ALBANY, N.Y. (WCAX) - A Windsor County business owner has been charged in a federal bribery case, accused of trying to obtain construction contracts from a Fortune 500 company.

Federal authorities say Troy Caruso of Ludlow and another man paid kickbacks to an employee of a major real estate company in exchange for construction contracts. Officials say the scheme resulted in the men fraudulently obtaining millions of dollars.

Caruso is a prominent businessman who owns the Fox Run Golf Club and restaurants in Ludlow.

