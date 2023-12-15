How to help
Man dead after crash with big rig carrying oversized load shears roof off car

The man who was sitting in the back seat on the passenger side was pronounced dead at the scene.
By KTRK via CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 1:44 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) - The driver of a tractor-trailer in Texas could be facing charges after a fatal crash involving an SUV on Thursday.

The Harris County sheriff says a Chevy Equinox SUV was involved in the crash in Tomball with a big-rig truck that was carrying an oversized load of steel beams.

Officials say the tractor-trailer didn’t make the turn, so the driver backed up to try again. As the truck was reversing, the SUV crashed into the back of it, sheering the roof off the Chevy.

The man who was sitting in the back seat on the passenger side was pronounced dead at the scene.
The man who was sitting in the back seat on the passenger side was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man who was sitting in the rear seat on the passenger side was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the sheriff.

Two other adults and a 13-year-old girl who was sitting in the front were taken to the hospital. They’re expected to survive.

Authorities say the incident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KTRK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

