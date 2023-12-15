Noah Kahan gives surprise holiday concert at UVM Children’s Hospital

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Fresh off his first Grammy nomination, Vermont singer/songwriter Noah Kahan Friday stopped by for a surprise holiday concert at the University of Vermont Children’s Hospital in Burlington.

Kahan performed songs for patients, including a child-friendly version of his viral hit “Stick Season” and handed out gifts.

The visit was organized by the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation, which has given $110,000 in grant funding to UVMCH.

