Noah Kahan gives surprise holiday concert at UVM Children’s Hospital
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Fresh off his first Grammy nomination, Vermont singer/songwriter Noah Kahan Friday stopped by for a surprise holiday concert at the University of Vermont Children’s Hospital in Burlington.
Kahan performed songs for patients, including a child-friendly version of his viral hit “Stick Season” and handed out gifts.
The visit was organized by the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation, which has given $110,000 in grant funding to UVMCH.
