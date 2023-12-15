How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Noah Kahan gives surprise holiday concert at UVM Children’s Hospital

Noah Kahan performed songs for patients at the UVM Children’s Hospital in Burlington Friday.
Noah Kahan performed songs for patients at the UVM Children’s Hospital in Burlington Friday.(WCAX)
By Hailey Morgan
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 12:19 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Fresh off his first Grammy nomination, Vermont singer/songwriter Noah Kahan Friday stopped by for a surprise holiday concert at the University of Vermont Children’s Hospital in Burlington.

Kahan performed songs for patients, including a child-friendly version of his viral hit “Stick Season” and handed out gifts.

The visit was organized by the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation, which has given $110,000 in grant funding to UVMCH.

Related Stories:

Vermonter Noah Kahan nominated for Grammy

Thousands wait in rain for Noah Kahan performance Saturday

Vermont artist Noah Kahan launches fundraiser for flood relief

Noah Kahan writes songs about New England. His vulnerability has far wider appeal

Vermont-born musician Noah Kahan reflects on new album

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Vermont woman faces child cruelty charges after police say she was drunk behind the wheel of...
Vt. woman faces DUI, child cruelty charges after crash left minivan teetering over river
NY Forest rangers located the body of Ana Karen Vasquez-Flores Thursday morning in a section...
Missing woman found dead in Champlain, NY
Morristown Police are investigating a drive-by shooting at 205 Center Road Wednesday.
Police investigate reported drive-by shooting in Morrisville
File image
2 women arrested in connection with Milton car thefts
State and local leaders will come together Thursday to outline their work to address serious...
Forums to address public safety issues plaguing Burlington

Latest News

File photo
Essex Westford School District announces staff reductions
Kahliq Richardson/File
Rutland youth takes plea deal connected to fatal Rutland shooting
Logan Clegg/File
Sentencing day for man convicted in murder of NH couple
File photo
Burlington woman charged with coffee assault