Operation Fire Cuffs collects gifts for Vt. Children’s Hospital

By Melissa Cooney
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 4:48 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Local first responders and Santa Claus himself are teaming up to make Christmas bright for kids at the Vermont Children’s Hospital.

It’s called Operation Firecuffs and this year marks the 11th year it’s been done. During the event, unwrapped toys and gift cards are collected at locations across our region and then brought to the Vermont Children’s Hospital at the University of Vermont Medical Center. Those gifts will be delivered to the hospital on Thursday, 21.

It’s a team effort with first responders, law enforcement, and businesses all over the state participating.

