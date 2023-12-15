Plattsburgh’s ‘Bike Guys’ set up in new location

PLATTBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Just in time for the holidays, a Plattsburgh shop known for fixing up old bikes and giving them away to kids has new digs.

“I like to see a smile on that little girl’s face when she gets that pink bike,” said Gene Provencher, the co-founder of the Bike Guys.

He says they are enjoying the improved lighting and space at their new location on Oak Street. The Bike Guys used to operate out of the Champlain Valley Transportation Museum. But after that building’s closure, the Plattsburgh Housing Authority partnered with the group to find a new city space for Provencher and his partner, Dick Jenkins, to repair used bikes for those who can not afford them.

“We have people that come in and say, we will pay you for a bike. We do not do that now. If we were in the business of selling, then we would have to be in the business of tax collection and all that kind of stuff, and we are just a plain nonprofit,” Provencher said.

He says the idea for fixing up old bikes started six years ago when they were on the grounds crew at the old museum and noticed there was an abundance of bikes that were collecting dust. “Nobody was doing anything with them. And we said, well, let’s pass our time doing that,” Provencher said.

Repairing bikes was also something that came naturally. Now, approaching 92 years old, Provencher says he recalls repairing bikes as a kid when he was living on a farm in Vermont. “We never had new bikes or anything. We had to find something and fix it. And I got to where I made me a little shop and used to get some parts like we are doing here, but only on two or three bikes at a time,” he said.

And while he says bikes have changed a lot since the days of yesteryear, there are still moments when it all comes back to them. “We did not have derailleurs so, a lot of that was new to us when we were doing it,” Provencher said.

The city of Plattsburgh’s Courtney Meisenheimer says that the Bike Guys mission aligns with the city’s vision to make the downtown more bike-friendly. “You need to have these services and organizations and groups that come together and to put bikes into the hands of people, or to just reinforce people using bikes and making it a very common and visible thing in our community. And this is just a very important piece to this larger ecosystem of a bike-friendly community,” she said.

The Bike Guys can be found at 39 Oak Street from 8 to 11 a.m. Monday through Friday.

