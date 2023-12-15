How to help
Report finds farmworker pesticide protections lacking

By Ike Bendavid
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 4:57 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new report from Farmworker Justice and the Center for Agriculture and Food Systems at Vermont Law and Graduate School says compliance with workplace safety for farmworkers who are exposed to pesticides is lacking.

The Worker Protection Standard is the main federal regulation intended to address the risks associated with pesticide-related illness and injury among farm workers. But the report found many farms do not comply with the rules.

Ike Bendavid spoke with the law school’s Laurie Beyranevand about the findings.

