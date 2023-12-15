Rutland youth takes plea deal connected to fatal Rutland shooting

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - A Rutland youth has taken a plea deal in connection to a 2021 fatal shooting at a hotel.

Khaliq Richardson will plead guilty to manslaughter for the shooting death of his friend, 19-year-old Jonah Pandiani.

Police say Richardson -- who was 18 at the time -- shot Pandiani at the Quality Inn motel in Rutland.

Rutland County State’s Attorney Ian Sullivan says there is no evidence he intended to kill Pandiani and that due to Richardson’s ‘reckless behavior’ and taking drugs, the loaded gun went off.

Richardson was sentenced in August to 30 months in prison on federal gun charges related to the shooting.

He is due to be sentenced in the state’s case next week.

