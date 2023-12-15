How to help
Sentencing day for man convicted in murder of NH couple

Logan Clegg/File
Logan Clegg/File(Geoff Forester | AP)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 10:50 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - The man convicted in the murder of a New Hampshire couple last year is due to be sentenced Friday.

Logan Clegg, 27, was found guilty by a jury in October in the random shooting deaths of Stephen and Wendy Reid on a hiking trail near their Concord home in April 2022.

After months of investigation, authorities arrested Clegg that October in South Burlington, just days away from fleeing the country.

He faces up to life in prison when sentenced Friday.

