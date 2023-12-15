Sentencing day for man convicted in murder of NH couple
CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - The man convicted in the murder of a New Hampshire couple last year is due to be sentenced Friday.
Logan Clegg, 27, was found guilty by a jury in October in the random shooting deaths of Stephen and Wendy Reid on a hiking trail near their Concord home in April 2022.
After months of investigation, authorities arrested Clegg that October in South Burlington, just days away from fleeing the country.
He faces up to life in prison when sentenced Friday.
