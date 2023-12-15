Stuck in Vermont: Howard Fisher delivers Meals on Wheels

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Howard Fisher was a pilot in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War, but these days his work involves a reliable set of wheels.

The 81-year-old South Burlington resident spends Tuesday mornings dropping off Meals on Wheels — he’s one of more than 800 Age Well volunteers who hand-deliver upwards of 271,000 meals every year to older adults in northwestern Vermont.

Seven Days’ Eva Sollberger joined Fisher on a snowy morning as he delivered meals to residents.

