Stuck in Vermont: Howard Fisher delivers Meals on Wheels

By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 4:52 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Howard Fisher was a pilot in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War, but these days his work involves a reliable set of wheels.

The 81-year-old South Burlington resident spends Tuesday mornings dropping off Meals on Wheels — he’s one of more than 800 Age Well volunteers who hand-deliver upwards of 271,000 meals every year to older adults in northwestern Vermont.

Seven Days’ Eva Sollberger joined Fisher on a snowy morning as he delivered meals to residents.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

