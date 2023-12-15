How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Teacher allegedly threatened to behead Muslim student

Benjamin Reese was arrested on Dec. 8 and records show he has since bonded out of jail.
Benjamin Reese was arrested on Dec. 8 and records show he has since bonded out of jail.(SHERIFF CULLEN TALTON)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:10 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A Georgia middle school teacher is facing terroristic threats charges after authorities say he threatened to behead a Muslim student.

Fifty-one-year-old Benjamin Reese, a seventh grade teacher at Warner Robins Middle School, was arrested last week.

The Houston County Sheriff’s Office says multiple witnesses told authorities he threatened to behead a 13-year-old who said the Israeli flag hanging in his classroom offended her.

The incident report lists more than 20 witnesses.

Reese was arrested on Dec. 8, and records show he has since bonded out of jail.

The Houston County School District said in a statement that all employees are required to adhere to an educator’s code of ethics. A violation or accusation would prompt an investigation.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Vermont woman faces child cruelty charges after police say she was drunk behind the wheel of...
Vt. woman faces DUI, child cruelty charges after crash left minivan teetering over river
NY Forest rangers located the body of Ana Karen Vasquez-Flores Thursday morning in a section...
Missing woman found dead in Champlain, NY
Morristown Police are investigating a drive-by shooting at 205 Center Road Wednesday.
Police investigate reported drive-by shooting in Morrisville
File image
2 women arrested in connection with Milton car thefts
Police are investigating a shooting incident in St. Albans that sent one man to the hospital.
Police identify man injured in St. Albans shooting

Latest News

FILE - Prince Harry leaves the High Court after giving evidence in London, Tuesday, June 6,...
Prince Harry wins phone hacking lawsuit against British tabloid publisher, awarded 140,000 pounds
FILE - A Newport News police officer directs traffic at Richneck Elementary School in Newport...
Her 6-year-old son shot his teacher, now a Virginia woman faces sentencing for child neglect
Smoke rises following an Israeli bombardment in the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel,...
Biden envoy to meet with Abbas as the US floats a possible Palestinian security role in postwar Gaza
File Photo
Operation Fire Cuffs collects gifts for Vt. Children’s Hospital