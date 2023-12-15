Vt. AG settles with Lamoille County nonprofit in Medicaid fraud case

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Attorney General’s Office Friday said it has reached a civil settlement with Green Mountain Support Services, a nonprofit that serves adults with developmental disabilities.

An investigation by the AG’s Medicaid Fraud and Residential Abuse Unit looked into allegations that the Morrisville-based state-designated special service agency made fraudulent Medicaid claims for neglectful care related to reimbursement for ineligible services or services they did not actually provide, as well as payments based on falsely inflated cost estimates.

They say the investigation showed that the incidents in all cases were related to inadequate staff training and failure to document services. The settlement requires GMSS to make organizational improvements and pay the state $459,190 in civil damages and penalties.

Earlier this year, state regulators temporarily stripped GMSS of its license to operate following concerns over leadership. Champlain Community Services and the Vermont Care Partners Network stepped in to manage the organization.

Related Story:

State reinstates license of nonprofit that serves disabled Vermonters

New provider for disabled Vermonters after shakeup at Green Mountain Support Services

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.