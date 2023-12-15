BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -After an almost springlike day on Friday, temperatures will come down a notch to start the weekend on Saturday, which will start out with a lot of clouds, but then turn partly sunny as we get into the afternoon.

Sunday will start out dry but cloudy. Then - get ready! Here we go again. Another strong storm system will be moving in during Sunday afternoon with rain showers. The rain will turn heavier & steadier as we go through the overnight hours. Also, winds will be picking up out of the SSE.

The storm will be just about right on top of us here in the northeast on Monday morning. Unlike the last several Sunday/Monday storms which had a lot of heavy, wet snow, this storm will be mainly a rain storm. The Monday morning commute will still be challenging and slow, but from heavy downpours and windy conditions rather than snowy roads.

There could be some minor river flooding by the end of the day on Monday as this storm system could drop anywhere from 1″ to 2″ of rain, or more. Also, with temperatures jumping into the 50s for highs on Monday, snowmelt from the mountains could add to any minor flooding woes.

Temperatures will take a sharp drop on Monday night as the storm starts to move out. That will freeze up some untreated roads and walkways by Tuesday morning and leave some slick spots. Also, any lingering rain showers will change to a few snow showers, but they won’t amount to much.

After that, there will be a nice stretch of weather for the rest of the week with a good deal of sunshine and temperatures near normal for this time of year (normal high in Burlington is now 35 degrees).

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be closely monitoring the progress of this latest strong storm system, and we will keep you up-to-the-minute with the latest details, on-air, online, and on-the-go. -Gary

