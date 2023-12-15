BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Happy Friday. We are looking decent to close the week and for the weekend’s first half. Our Friday will feature a mixture of sunshine and clouds. I suspect we will start the day with more sunshine, then see more clouds this afternoon and evening. With clouds or no clouds, we look mild for our Friday as temperatures climb into the 40s for much of the region. Tonight, we will all see increasing clouds. Those clouds keep us in the 30s for overnight lows tonight. Saturday will start with clouds and the stray opportunity for a light rain or snow shower, but it should feature more sunshine through the second half of the day. Temperatures are a tad cooler, with most in the mid to upper 30s and lower 40s.

Another robust storm system will be hitting us hard again late Sunday through Monday, this time with mainly rain, which could be heavy at times. Right now, it looks like there will be a lot of wind with this system, too. But unlike the last few Sunday/Monday storms, this one will have just a little snow on the back side of the system as it moves out late Monday into Tuesday.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will continue to follow the evolution of that big storm system closely, and we will be keeping you up-to-date with the latest developments on-air, online, and on-the-go

Have a great weekend!

-Peter Kvietkauskas

